Denver Public Schools issues COVID-19 protocol reminder

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) has issued a reminder to students, parents and staff about its COVID-19 protocols.

"Although the pandemic may seem behind us, COVID-19 is not gone entirely from Denver, or anywhere your summer travels took you," DPS said in a release. "Remember, there are important actions we can all take to help keep ourselves, our colleagues, our students and our community healthy."

DPS said those who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate by staying home for five days.

Day zero is the day you start having symptoms or the day you test positive, according to DPS. If your symptoms are not improving and/or you have a fever, isolate until day 10, DPS said.

DPS said those who test positive may end isolation on day five if:

You have no symptoms, or your symptoms are improving, and

You are fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medications.

After you have ended the isolation and you are feeling better, DPS said you need to wear a high-quality mask (KN95, N95) through day 10.

"As we head toward the first week of a new school year, the health of our DPS community remains our top priority. Returning to indoor environments among other people inherently presents a risk for transmission of any disease," the district release said.

