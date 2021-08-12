Navigating the mental health challenges of going back to school during a pandemic

The Denver Gazette and 9NEWS are hosting a panel conversation to discuss issues around the lack of mental heath resources and look at what support systems there are.

DENVER — Going back to school can always be a challenge for some children.

Going back during a pandemic would be difficult for almost anyone.

That is why 9NEWS and the Denver Gazette are hosting a town hall to talk about navigating the mental health challenges many children will be facing this school year.

A panel of experts will talk about the issues surrounding the lack of mental health resources for Colorado’s kids and the repercussions this last year had on the emotional well-being of children and young adults. They will also discuss mental health measures and support systems in place to protect and support children.

The goal of the town hall is to help equip parents, guardians and educators with tools to access mental health resources for children and youth.

Viewers will hear from educational, psychological, and advocacy experts:

Reverend Quincy Shannon DPS Student Support Coordinator and social change leader

Heidi Baskfield Interim Executive Director at Partners for Children’s Mental Health and VP of Population Health and Advocacy at Children’s Hospital Colorado

Dr. Steven Berkowitz Child psychiatrist and professor at the CU School of Medicine

Those with questions can submit them directly to the panelists ahead of the conversation by clicking here.

9NEWS will live stream the town hall in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The Denver Gazette will also stream the town hall here.