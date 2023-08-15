Officials remind drivers to watch for busses as new school year starts

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies reminds drivers to slow down in school zones.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — As schools across Jefferson County prepare for the first day of school, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wants to remind drivers to slow down in school zones and for parents to prepare their kids for safe bus stop habits.

“One of the main concerns with the morning school ride is the amount of traffic on the road and some of the distraction that we see," said Deputy Sheriff Aaron Kilbon. "We understand everyone is trying to drop-off kids, but we really need to take their safety into account."

The traffic unit started a new operation this school year called the 'magic school bus', to make sure drivers follow the stop signs and school zone speed limit.

Bus peak hours start as early at 6 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and pick back up in the afternoon for pick-up, according to Kilbon.

“Check your blind spot, make sure you’re aware before you pull away and really maintain your speed and stay within the speed limits that we have in our school zones," Kilbon said.

If a school bus displays a red light signal that are visible, drivers must stop immediately before reaching the bus stop. The following actions are illegal around school buses:

Passing a bus with flashing red light and a stop arm extended.

Exceeding the speed limit when passing.

Passing a curve or bridge where vision is obstructed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported 185 crashes in a school zone and 254 crashes that involved a school bus, last year in the state of Colorado.

“Any kind of traffic violation within the school zone will double the fine, so you’re looking at about a few hundred dollars even for something a little as 10 over," Kilbon said.

Drivers should use extreme caution when around a stopped bus or school zone, especially around younger students that can be unpredictable.