Tri-County Health Department to vote on potential mask mandate

According to the meeting agenda, the Tri-County Health Department Board will hear public comment for about 90 minutes before the board takes a vote.

COLORADO, USA — Tri-County Health Department will vote on Monday on whether the board will implement a mask mandate for school districts within Tri-County Health's jurisdiction.

According to the Board of Health website, the members will consider a mask mandate for everyone in an indoor school setting where kids 11 and younger are present – or a universal mask policy indoors at schools.

"I really believe that we need to give the power back to the parents to make those decisions for their kids because they know what's best," Cherry Creek Schools parent Schumè Navarro said on Sunday.

Navarro along with more than a dozen of other parents gathered at Centennial Center Park on Sunday. The parents plan to speak at Monday's meeting but are frustrated that the health department is even considering a policy change.

"It needs to be an individual choice, and I respect parents decisions when they want to mask their children because they're doing what's best for their child, and I want them to understand I'm doing what's best for my child," Cherry Creek parent Kaydee Van Deren told 9NEWS.

Not all Cherry Creek parents agree.

Fiona Gau wants to see a stronger mandate. Cherry Creek recently announced the district would require masks for kids in Pre-k through 6th grade.

"I'm proud of our leadership for taking the steps they've taken so far, but I want them to do more," Gau said.

"I think there’s been not enough time for there to be enough vaccinations among our student population at large, so until we have much lower case rates in our community and much higher vaccination rates, we should all be masking."

Adams 12 Five Star Schools and the Aurora Public School district have mask mandates as well but even if Tri-County does issue a new rule on Monday, it doesn't mean all will abide.

Republican Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas told 9NEWS DougCo will likely fight it.

"Douglas County did sign an agreement with Tri-County Health last November that said we agree with Douglas County to stay with Tri-County Health until January of 2023, with the understanding that the commissioners can opt out of any public health order that we feel is not of the best interest of our citizens," Thomas said.

"So we certainly are watching what happens tomorrow, and we’re trusting the Tri-County is going to honor their agreement with us to allow Douglas County to opt-out of any public health order they make that our citizens don’t feel is beneficial to them."

The public forum will be held virtually on Monday beginning at 4 p.m.

According to the meeting agenda, the Tri-County Health Department Board will hear public comment for about 90 minutes before the board takes a vote.