How to nominate someone for 9NEWS Leader of the Year

Do you know an outstanding leader with a track record of making an impact in Colorado?

DENVER — Do you know an outstanding leader who has made significant contributions to the well-being and development of our state?

Nominate them for the 2022 9NEWS Leader of the Year. Nominations are due Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Three finalists will be named, and again this year, community members will have the opportunity to vote for a winner.

The 9NEWS Leader of the Year will be announced live at the Leading Colorado luncheon presented by Huntington Bank on April 7, 2022.

What makes a great 9NEWS Leader of the Year nominee?

Has a track record of making an impact in the community — after business hours or as part of their role working at a nonprofit, civic, social enterprise or social impact organization — not just because it’s the right thing to do but because they are driven to make our community stronger.

Shows the values of how we work in the community in Colorado — what we call Colorado’s Civic DNA: inclusivity, collaboration, shared vision, responsibility and leadership.

Since 1999, 9NEWS has recognized outstanding leaders in our community, with the 9NEWS Leader of the Year award.

The Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation, an affiliate of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, partners with 9NEWS to honor individuals for their leadership and commitment to our state.

