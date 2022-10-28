Nominations are open for 2023 9NEWS Leader of the Year

Do you know an outstanding leader who's made significant contributions to the metro Denver region? Here's how to nominate them.

DENVER — Nominations are now open through Nov. 30 for the 2023 9NEWS Leader of the Year.

Do you know a leader who has made a significant impact on the well-being and development of the Denver metro region? Do they inspire you, make your team stronger and lift others up?

Nominate them for this award that has honored leadership in our community for the past 23 years. Nominations are due Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Three finalists will be named, and community members will have a chance to vote for the winner.

The 9NEWS Leader of the Year will be announced Tuesday, March, 7, at the Leading Colorado luncheon. All ticket proceeds support the Leading Colorado Scholarship Fund and other mission-related activities.

What makes a great 9NEWS Leader of the Year nominee?

They have a track record of making an impact in the community, after business hours or with a nonprofit, civic, social enterprise or social impact organization. They do it not just because it's the right thing to do but because they're driven to strengthen the community.

They show the values of what we call Colorado's Civic DNA: inclusivity, collaboration, shared vision, responsibility and leadership.

Since 1999, 9NEWS has recognized outstanding leaders in our community, with the 9NEWS Leader of the Year award.

Past winners have included:

2022: Lydia Prado, executive director of Lifespan Local.

2021: Jesse Ogas, CEO and executive director of Firefly Autism.

2020: Jerome Davis, regional vice president of Xcel Energy Colorado.

The Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation, an affiliate of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, partners with 9NEWS to honor individuals for their leadership and commitment to our state.

