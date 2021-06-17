Victims, safety officials discuss dangers of illegal fireworks

Several Denver agencies came together to discuss illegal fireworks, enforcement and safety.

DENVER — Independence Day is one of the nation's most celebrated days, and most people decide to observe their freedoms by commemorating them with fireworks. However, when not done responsibly, it can pose serious health and safety risks.

Several Denver agencies and two women seriously injured by illegal fireworks discussed their dangers, how to enforce them, and pet and personal safety during the Fourth of July holiday.

The women shared stories of being seriously injured by others when attending a festival in Denver's Harvey Park in July 2019.

Illegal Fireworks FAQs:

In Denver, there are two ways to report the use or sale of illegal fireworks: Select report fireworks on Denver's website Call 720-913-2059 (dedicated line for reporting illegal fireworks)

The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited in the City and County of Denver

Penalties for violations include up to $999 in fines and/or court costs and up to one year in jail.

