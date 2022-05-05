Two officers injured after police vehicle rolls during pursuit

The suspect was not hurt, police said, and was taken into custody in the area of South Tennyson Street and West Tennessee Avenue.

DENVER — Two police officers were injured after a police SUV rolled over during a pursuit in the Westwood neighborhood in Denver on Thursday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

Officers were investigating a shooting in the area of West 1st Avenue and North Knox Court at around 4:30 p.m., according to DPD. Police said a man was transported to an area hospital with injuries police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Responding officers located a vehicle they believed to be the suspect vehicle and engaged in a short pursuit, DPD said.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, DPD said, the police SUV rolled over.

Two officers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

