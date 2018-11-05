The owner of the tortilla factory caught on fire on Thursday was the only person hurt.

Jose Rangel, the owner of Tortillas Mexico, made sure he was the last one out of Tortillas Mexico when it was in flames.

He was transported to Denver Health where he was treated for burns on his hands. His son, James Rangel says the only thing Jose could think about in the emergency room was the employees.

"He made me call the general manager, which is my uncle Cruz, he wanted to make sure everyone was out," said James Rangel.

Jose Rangle is now recovering at home with a few burns, scratches. James Rangle said his father also needed stitches.

Around the tortilleria, there is still a lot of work left to do.

"We own three properties over here so we can actually just move our production to one of the two other buildings we have," he said, "but right now we're just trying to figure out how to get us back into the grocery stores."

Tortillas Mexico are sold in Safeway's, Wal-Mart's, King Soopers and over 100 restaurants in Denver.

"We hope we'll be operating soon but most likely not on this premise," said Jose Rangel about the current building off 11th Avenue and Santa Fe.

The structure is made of steel, which is challenging for firefighters because even though they don't burn as easily. According to Greg Pixley with Denver Fire these structures carry a hidden danger.

"Anytime you have metal that's exposed to the fire it causes it to weak and we have to be careful of that because we don't know when that will fail," said Pixley.

In the case of Tortillas Mexico, a part of the roof caved in. "Anytime we have a fire like this and it's such a nice family, it makes that type of fire much worse," said Pixley.

Rangel says they lost more than one million dollars in equipment and products.

The family is working to find a plan to keep making the authentic tortillas they've made for over 30 years now.

