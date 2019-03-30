DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County jail is paying tribute to fallen deputy Zack Parrish with a painting of his badge in the facility's booking area, and an inmate is getting the credit for the artwork.

A spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they found an inmate, whose name and charges are not being released, who wanted to share his artistic talent.

The inmate had previously completed a painting of an American flag last Saturday.

Capt. Darren Weekly

The next day, he painted a Heroes flag.

Capt. Darren Weekly

Deputy Parrish was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance in Highlands Ranch on December 31, 2017.

RELATED | Remembering fallen deputy Zack Parrish 1 year after his death

Next week, the inmate will be painting another badge in honor of Deputy Ron King, who was killed in the line of duty in 1999.