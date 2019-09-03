A man and a juvenile are in custody after an incident that involved gunfire at the Greeley Mall Friday evening, police said.

According to a news release from the Greeley Police Department, officers were sent to the Greeley Mall at 5 p.m. because of a report of shots fired.

A man had allegedly fired a handgun twice and then leave the scene in a white sedan with a red stripe, police said. It was not made clear if the suspect fired the gun inside the mall or near it.

Greeley police said they stopped the suspected vehicle on 23rd Avenue at about 29th Street. Officers detained two men who were in the vehicle and began to question them - one a minor, one an adult. According to law enforcement, two guns were also found in the vehicle.

Officers took the two men to police headquarters for interviews. One of the guns had its serial numbers removed, according to the Greeley Police Department.

The victim in the case told officers the pair of men confronted him, threatened him and then pointed a firearm at him before the other man fired his gun off into the air twice, GPD said. The victim told police he was terrified for his own life.

During their investigation, Greeley police officers learned the victim in the case had been involved in an assault on the juvenile male taken into custody. The juvenile suspect was at Centennial Park earlier in the day Friday when the victim, along with four or five other males, attacked the suspect.

The adult male taken into custody at the traffic stop was identified as 18-year-old Logan Riley Cobaugh of Milliken, Colorado. He's facing five charges, including felony menacing, according to Greeley PD. The juvenile victim was also taken into custody, police said.

