New report gives insight into the pandemic's impact on homelessness

The State of Homelessness report gives insight into the pandemic's impact by providing data about the situation within seven metro counties.

DENVER — The number of people using emergency shelters on a given night in metro Denver increased 40% last year as the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time nearly doubled, according to a new report.

The second State of Homelessness report, released Thursday by the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, also showed that people of color represent a disproportionally high percentage of the homeless population.

> Video above: Denver approves safe outdoor space on city property

The report gives insight into the pandemic's impact on the homeless population by providing data that lays out a comprehensive view of the situation within seven metro counties.

Officials used data from the metro area's Homeless Management Information System, which collects and tracks data on people experiencing homelessness; from the Colorado Department of Education; from a Vulnerability Index — Service Prioritization Decision Assistance Tool, which providers use to enter potential clients into the homeless information system; and from point-in-time data that officials collected in February.

