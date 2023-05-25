Denver metro area water park delays opening until mid-July

Paradice Island Pool can't open Memorial Day weekend as planned due to issues with the boilers that heat the water.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Paradice Island Pool in Commerce City won't open on Memorial Day weekend as planned because of a boiler issue, the city said on Wednesday.

The pool at Pioneer Park, located 5950 Holly St., won't open until mid-July after staff found that three of the four boilers used to heat the water didn't survive the winter and need to be replaced, according to Commerce City.

The splash pad at Pioneer Park, which is to the west of Paradice Island, will open Saturday and will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and required length of this closure," the city said in a news release. "City staff is taking all possible steps to complete these repairs as quickly as we can and allow residents to use Paradice Island for as much of the summer as possible."

Paradice Island is an outdoor game-themed pool at the east end of Pioneer Park. The 2-acre facility includes a zero-depth leisure pool, three water slides, a lazy river, a toddler pool, an activities pool, shaded areas and play structures.

Staff will reach out to those who had paid reservations or cabana rentals through July 10 to offer refunds and the option of a free shelter rental at a city park or a free cabana reservation for after Paradice Island reopens.

