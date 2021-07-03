Paraglider's body recovered from Lake Pueblo after crash

Two paragliders crashed in the lake on Saturday morning, and one was able to escape the wreckage, according to officials.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A paraglider died Saturday morning after he and another pilot crashed in Lake Pueblo, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Wildlife park rangers responded to the scene after a call for help came in about 8:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing two paragliders crash near Pedro's Point. Both paragliders were reportedly skimming the lake's surface and dangling their feet when they went down, CPW said in a news release.

Two CPW rangers began immediate search and rescue efforts.

One of the paragliders was able to escape the wreckage and survived. The other became tangled in the parachute, fan and ropes of the motorized paraglider and appeared to have drowned, said Joe Stadterman, Lake Pueblo State Park manager.

“This is a tragic loss of life,” Stadterman said in the release. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are fishing on the shore, boating or even gliding over the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”

The rangers found the pilot and recovered his body. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will identify the victim and make an official determination of the cause of death.

If the coroner confirms drowning as the cause of death, it will be the ninth drowning in Colorado this year, CPW said. Seven of the drownings have been on reservoirs, lakes or ponds. Two were in swift water.

Last year was Colorado's worst ever for drownings, with 34 victims, CPW said.