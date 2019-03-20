GOLDEN, Colo. — A 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a paragliding accident in Golden, according to Ronda Scholting with West Metro Fire Rescue.

The man crashed at about 3 p.m. near C-470 and Alameda Parkway– about 30 yards from the interstate.

Just before the fall, the paraglider was looking for a place to land near Green Mountain, but erratic wind gusts caused his chute to collapse and resulted in him falling an estimated 200 feet, Scholting said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known. Scholting said the paraglider was wearing a helmet.

