Paraglider seriously injured in crash in Boulder County

The 27-year-old Denver man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man suffered serious injuries when he crashed while paragliding northwest of Boulder Saturday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said in a release that they received a report of a paraglider who had crashed in the area of North Cedar Brook Road and Pine Needle Road just before 12:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said rescuers stabilized the paraglider, a 27-year-old man from Denver, then moved him in a litter to the top of the ridge line before lowering him down to an ambulance on Pine Needle Road. BCSO said it took about two hours to rescue him.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to BCSO.

The Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, American Medical Response, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder Emergency Squad and City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks all helped with the rescue, according to a release.

