Police looking for missing Park County man

Frank Wetzold was last seen in the 15 block of Stage Stop Road in Park County.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Senior Alert for 74-year-old Frank Wetzold.

Wetzold is described as 6' 1", 130 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes.

Wetzold may have walked away from his home in the 15 block of Stage Stop Road in Park County. He was last seen Saturday night at about 8 p.m.

CBI said that Wetzold has dementia and is in need of his medication.

If anyone has seen Wetzold or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or call the Park County Sheriff's Office at 719-836-4121 and choose option 5.

