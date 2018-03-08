Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener plans to retire in the first week of September, according to his Undersheriff Dave Wohlers.

While Wegener has yet to be reached for comment, Wohlers told 9NEWS the sheriff is retiring on his schedule and that the decision to step down has been in the works for a while.

Wohlers couldn't give a specific reason that made Wegener move up his retirement date before the end of his term.

When Wegener leaves, Wohlers said he will join him.

This is a developing story.

