Parker residents find anti-Semitic flyers delivered to their homes

Police investigated and determined no crimes were committed, calling it a free speech issue.

PARKER, Colorado — Dozens of homes in Parker received anti-Semitic messages delivered to their homes Sunday morning.

The residents found the fliers on their lawns, with baggies of rice weighing them down.

"As a Jew in the United States or anywhere, I know anti-Semitism is always there. I assume it is further away than my front doorstep," Danielle said.

Danielle, who asked us not to use her last name over concerns of being targeted, said all the homes on her street and nearby streets received flyers early Sunday.

"The general message is that Jews are controlling the government and possibly created COVID and are controlling COVID," Danielle said.

A neighbor said he captured the delivery on surveillance video, which Danielle viewed.

"The people who did this were cowardly. They didn't get out. They chucked it from a moving vehicle," Danielle said.

The Parker Police Department investigated and determined that since there was no direct threat, it's not a crime, according to spokesperson Josh Hans. Hans said investigators view the incidents as a matter of free speech.

"The issue is this encourages bad actions. This encourages hate crimes. This fuels hate crimes," Danielle said.

Scott Levin with the Anti-Defamation League said these same flyers have also been going to homes in Denver, Arvada and Castle Rock.

"Unfortunately, the same thing that we have seen the last few months where an organization of anti-Semites is really trying to harass and rile people up," Levin said.

Levin said the ADL has identified 22 incidents with flyers in eight states from Virginia to California, all coming from the same national group. He said police should be notified every time.

"Oftentimes, when this does get done, violence might happen later, and they need to keep track of those type of things and understand what patterns and trends are going on out there, even if it's not investigated as a hate crime," Levin said.

A Colorado Springs anti-fascism group posted on Twitter that a social media post created by a man from Morrison shows that he printed these flyers. 9NEWS tried to reach this man directly, but was unsuccessful.

Danielle said she does not feel personally threatened, but the whole thing still has to stop.

"If you don't make a big deal about this, it can grow, and that's the problem," Danielle said.

