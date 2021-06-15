Motorcyclist killed in collision with car at Aurora intersection

The crash happened at South Parker Road and East Belleview Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist was declared dead at a local hospital after he was hit by a car Monday afternoon at a busy intersection.

The crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Parker Road and East Belleview Avenue, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The victim, who was identified as a 25-year-old man from Aurora, was unresponsive and died from his injuries a short time later.

The man driving the car believed to have hit him stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigation, the release says.

Police said their initial investigation indicated the motorcyclist was headed north on Parker Road when he was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet sedan that turned left in front of him, causing the crash.

“Investigators from the Aurora Police Traffic Section believe the sedan may have taken the right-of-way of the motorcycle when it turned,” APD said in the release.

The man who died will be identified by the coroner once his family is notified.

APD did not say if the driver involved in the crash has received a citation.

