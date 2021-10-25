2 sought after brush fire destroys haunted house in Parker

South Metro Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire Monday morning is under investigation.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said investigators are searching for two persons of interest after a suspicious brush fire in Parker that destroyed a haunted house early Monday morning.

Firefighters said the fire on Twenty Mile Road near Parker Road was contained as of 2:12 a.m. but continued to burn throughout the morning.

The fire destroyed the Fright Acres haunted house on Dransfeldt Road, but no one was inside during the fire. No injuries were reported and no other structures were threatened, according to SMFR.

SMFR said it took 70 crew members six hours to extinguish the flames that were fanned by gusty winds.

The Fire Marshal's Office is working to identify two persons of interest who were seen in surveillance video, SMFR said.

The video shows the individuals arriving at the property and walking inside, followed by visible flames a short time later, according to SMFR.

Mary Flores, the owner of El Poblano, a food truck that sits in the Fright Acres parking lot, said she received a call early Monday morning with the news.

"I was like, 'A fire? What?' Like I didn’t think it was going to be this big. I thought it was going to be something small," she said. "I was really shocked."

Flores told 9NEWS her food truck does not see a lot of traffic from the haunted house visitors, but gets a lot of business from the owner.

"The owner comes to the food truck two or three times a day and he gets food for his employees and him all the time," she said. "He's a really nice guy, I don't think he has enemies anywhere. I just don't understand why this happened. I just don't."

"While we are devastated by the vandalism that took place to our business; as a premier attraction for the community, and for our fans, we will persevere and continue through this season. We have no doubt that those involved will be held accountable for their actions," Steve Petalas, the owner of the haunted house, said in a statement to 9NEWS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Fire Marshal Tyler Everitt at 720-989-2233 or tyler.everitt@southmetro.org.