9-year-old Parker girl found after being reported missing

The girl was reported missing Sunday evening.

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department (PPD) said a girl reported missing Sunday evening has been found.

PPD said officers were searching the area near the 18000 block of East Weymouth Avenue for the girl, who was last seen leaving her home around 5 p.m. Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and gray pants, police said, and she did not have shoes on.

Police said around 7:20 p.m. Sunday that the girl has been found.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.