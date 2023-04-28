Parker high school cleared after bomb threat Friday

Chaparral High School students were dismissed at 1:15 p.m. Friday after being evacuated due to a reported threat, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKER, Colo. — Chaparral High School in Parker was evacuated Friday afternoon while authorities investigated a bomb threat.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said at 12:40 p.m. that students were gathering in the parking lots while they investigated the threat that was called in.

Just before 4 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said the school had been cleared by deputies and no suspicious devices were found.

Students are being dismissed at 1:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. Students who rely on bussing will be transported to their normal bus stop.

"It will take bomb dogs a significant amount of time to clear the entire building, based on the size of our school, Douglas County School District spokesperson Paula Hans said. "As a result, we are implementing an early dismissal today at 1:15 p.m. Parents are encouraged to come to the school as soon as possible to pick up their students. Chaparral High School staff will remain at the school until every student is picked up."

As rooms in the school are cleared by bomb dogs, backpacks will be brought outside for students to take with them. Students who left before getting their belongings can return from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to get their items.

Breaking News: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is currently searching Chaparral High School after receiving a bomb threat. Students have been evacuated and are gathered in the parking lots. Early dismissal at 1:15pm. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation. pic.twitter.com/lWzPTsui4q — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 28, 2023

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

> Share your photos or video with 9NEWS through “Near Me” on the free 9NEWS app! DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE or DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE.