60 parking spaces permanently eliminated at RTD Broadway Station

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has announced that a parking area at the I-25 and Broadway Station will be eliminated following a construction project.

RTD said the I-25 and Broadway Park-n-Ride will lose 60 parking spaces for a City and County of Denver infrastructure project.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12, the 60 parking spaces north of the I-25 overpass will be acquired for the project.

Customers should not park in the spaces to avoid potential tickets, fines, or towing, according to RTD.

RTD customers can find other parking options on the facilities page of the RTD website.

