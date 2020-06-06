Judge grants partial ban on use of less-lethal devices during protests

The order is in response to a complaint filed against the City of Denver that alleges officers have misused less-lethal weapons against peaceful protesters.

DENVER, Colorado — A federal judge has partially granted a request for a temporary restraining order on the Denver Police Department's (DPD) use of less-lethal weapons against protesters.

The order, which was handed down Friday night, ban officers from using any kind of chemical weapons or projectiles against peaceful protesters unless an on-scene supervisor at the rank of supervisor or above "specifically authorizes such use of force in response to specific acts of violence or destruction of property that the command officer has personally witnessed."

The order also states:

Kinetic Impact Projectiles (“KIPs”) and all other non- or less-lethal projectiles may never be discharged to target the head, pelvis, or back.

KIPs and all other non- or less-lethal projectiles shall not be shot indiscriminately into a crowd.

Non-Denver officers shall not use any demonstration of force or weapon beyond what Denver itself authorizes for its own officers.

Any non-Denver officer permitted to or directed to be deployed to the demonstrations shall be considered an agent of Denver such that Denver shall ensure such officer is limiting their use of force to that authorized by the Defendant.

All officers deployed to the demonstrations or engaged in the demonstrations must have their body-worn cameras recording at all times, and they may not intentionally obstruct the camera or recording.

Chemical agents or irritants (including pepper spray and tear gas) may only be used after an order to disperse is issued.

Any and all orders to disperse must be followed with adequate time for the intended audience to comply, and officers must leave room for safe egress. If it appears that the intended audience was unable to hear the order, the order must be repeated prior to the use of chemical agents or irritants.

A class action complaint filed Thursday in Denver District Court claimed DPD cannot be trusted with the use of less-lethal weapons against protesters, and that its officers use them without regard to the constitutional rights of protesters and bystanders.

The document says officers have targeted journalists, ordinary citizens and medics with their use of less-lethal weapons. It lists several examples of times when officers allegedly misused the devices and provides videos of recent incidents during the George Floyd protests as evidence.

The plaintiffs asked for a temporary restraining order barring DPD officers from the use of tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper balls, pepper spray and flashbangs, as well as damages compensating them for their injuries

In his decision letter, the judge said he decided to partially grant that request so that the actions of police are not impeding protesters' rights to free speech. However, he also said he wanted to ensure the order does not prevent officers from protecting themselves or others.

"I seek to balance citizens’ constitutional rights against officers’ ability to do their job," the order reads in part. "However, the time is past to rely solely on the good faith and discretion of the Denver Police Department and its colleagues from other jurisdictions."

The judge’s order comes the same day that the city responded to journalists’ concerns about police use of force during the Denver protests.

Local media groups in Denver wrote a letter earlier this week that asked for an investigation into specific allegations that law enforcement officers targeted journalists as they covered these events. It was sent to the Denver Department of Public Safety, the Denver Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado National Guard and to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis.

Responding Friday, Denver Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson responded that “covering the protests has been a dangerous assignment due to the criminal activities... [of] ...individuals who were not present for the purpose of engaging in peaceful protest.”

Robinson also said that while Denver officers are not permitted to intentionally target journalists, the city does not yet have all the information to determine if officers “acted inappropriately while trying to manage the protest activities and stop the criminal conduct that has erupted during the same.”

You can read the full order below: