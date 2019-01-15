ESTES PARK, Colo. — Many of the main roads in Rocky Mountain National Park that have been inaccessible since the partial government shutdown began in December have reopened.

According to a release from the park, RMNP is resuming basic visitor services even though the shutdown is continuing.

This includes reopening roads, staffing entrance stations, cleaning restrooms and trash cans and even opening campsites.

While entrance stations will be open to provide information to visitors, the release says the park will not be collecting fees during the shutdown.

Limited crews began plowing U.S. 36 past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center and U.S. 34 past the Fall River Entrance on Saturday. Those roads were reopened to Deer Ridge Junction Monday, the release said.

Trail Ridge Road beyond Deer Ridge Junction to Many Parks Curve and U.S. Highway 34 to the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park have also reopened.

The release says staff hoped to have Bear Lake Road open by Tuesday.

Also on Saturday, a limited number of crews began cleaning bathrooms and trash cans throughout the park, the release said.

Two loops of the Moraine Park Campground will reopen later this week.

According to the release, the park is able to fund these services by using recreation fees.

Kyle Patterson, spokesperson for Rocky Mountain National Park, said about 90 percent of the park staff remains either on furlough or unpaid while 10 percent will now be brought back part-time and paid through the fee funds.

Most facilities, including all visitor centers within the park, will remain closed through the shutdown.

The Fall River Visitor Center, located just outside Rocky Mountain National Park and run by the non-profit Rocky Mountain Conservancy, will continue to be open.

Find the latest updates here: www.nps.gov/romo.