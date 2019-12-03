DENVER — A man who lived in Denver for the past two years was among the 157 people killed when a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday.

Darcy Belanger is Canadian but has worked and lived in Denver since March 2017, where he served as the Director of U.S. Professional Development of PCL, a construction company based in Canada.

"The entire PCL family of companies across Canada and the United States are deeply shocked and saddened about the untimely passing of one of our own, Darcy Belanger, director, US Professional Development," the company said in a statement. "Darcy was on a personal trip to the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. He was an advocate for MAPS (Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary) through his work with Parvati.org. Our thoughts and prayers are with Darcy’s family and friends during this difficult time."

Belanger was a founding member of Parvati.org which is dedicated to a peaceful, healthy planet. On his way to Kenya, he made the video below while in Washington D.C. In it, he talked about what he would be doing while in Kenya, which included plans to meet with government officials and volunteers.

The Ethiopian Airlines plane that Belanger was flying on went down in clear weather shortly after takeoff Sunday. Investigators found the jetliner's two flight recorders at the crash site outside the capital of Addis Ababa.

Passengers from more than 35 nations died. Eight of the victims were Americans. Ethiopian authorities are leading the investigation into the crash, assisted by the U.S., Kenya and others.

