Family remembers 'peoples pastor' who lost a battle to COVID

Rev. George Roberts was a prominent faith leader in Denver. 9NEWS anchor Alexandra Lewis recently featured him in our two-part series on The Holly.

DENVER — Laying souls to rest is a most treasured profession that only some are called to do. Pastor George Roberts was known as the 'peoples' pastor of Denver' because he helped everyone despite how they lived their life.

Pastor Roberts sadly lost his battle to COVID-19 Wednesday. This is a loss many are still processing because he'd been there for so many local families in their time of grief.

The Heritage Christian Center in Aurora holds many memories. Memories that now lie at the surface of the sanctuary where Pastor George Roberts once sat.



"This Sunday to not have him, here I anticipate some emptiness,” said Senior Pastor Marlon Saunders.



That emptiness is seen and felt among the pews of the pulpit on these sacred grounds.

"To know him is to know pure and unconditional love. My dad love everybody and he wanted everybody to love god that was most important,” said Roberts' daughter, Britney.

But Pastor Roberts also had to find God. Before he did, he was ‘Diamond G’ a pimp and a gangster who turned his life around to do the same for others, including his son Terrance Roberts who also lived the street life. Terrance was shot in the back in 1993. At that point, his father returned from the Bay Area to help get Terrance’s life on track.



"Not only did he finish raising me because I got my life together -- because of his example I became a community organizer. He also pulled other people out of the streets,” Terrance said.

While helping others he kept his children to high standards. Regardless of what they did, his goal was to have them in church every Sunday to know the Lord.

“We grew up in the church. He didn’t play that. We had to go to church, couldn’t talk in church, we couldn’t do nothing in church. To the point where they came home from church we were downstairs playing church,” his son Scott said.



Roberts became the peoples' pastor or to some he was the ‘gangster preacher.’

"If he could be a gangster for the streets. He can be a gangster for Christ. So, my dad was a real OG. Pastor G. He was a real OG for Christ,” his daughter Amber said.



Amber was guided to Christ by her father. Just like her siblings.



"He always just told me, 'Amber you serve a greater purpose and I need you to find it,'” she said.

That purpose is what he has helped so many discover in life.

“He didn't care what you were going through that was always pops' message, 'God still loves you,'” Terrance said.



Which is why he helped everyone no matter what life they lived. Because Pastor Roberts understood.



"He also pulled other people out of the streets, out of street gangs in Five Points, out of alcoholism, prostitution, drug abuse, family abuse, domestic violence,” Terrance said.



He never turned his back on anyone. Which leaves his brothers in ministry in disbelief.



“We'll be weeping right now, but our faith will remind us that mourning will go away in the morning,” said Saunders.



For Roberts, his currency was love and respect something his kids vow to spread. To them he was one of God's disciples. Now their father leaves his disciples behind.



"We hear everyone's cry, we feel everyone's love. We see you guys, we hear you guys. We are here with y’all and my dad loves and he appreciates each and every one of y'all,” Scott said.

George's funeral will be held Sat., Nov. 20 at Heritage Christian Center.

