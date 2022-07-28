Brighton police chief retiring after 34-year career

Chief Paul Southard has served Brighton as deputy chief of police, police captain, lieutenant, sergeant, detective and patrol officer.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police chief Paul Southard has announced he will retire from Brighton Police Department (BPD) on Oct. 15.

Southard has served as police chief since July 2016 and has been in law enforcement for 34 years.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve the Brighton community for the last 34 years," Southard said.

"I have been fortunate to work alongside the most dedicated, professional, and selfless men and women in law enforcement and I am confident they will continue to serve Brighton with the utmost integrity."

Southard has served Brighton as deputy chief of police, police captain, lieutenant, sergeant, detective and patrol officer.

City Manager Michael Martinez has appointed Deputy Chief Matt Domenico to serve as interim police chief.

