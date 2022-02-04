Cause of 81-unit apartment building fire in Boulder 'undetermined'

Boulder Fire-Rescue and other organizations used multiple investigative techniques to determine a cause.

BFR said the cause of the fire has been declared to be "undetermined."

In a news release BFR said, "From the origin area, the fire spread rapidly on the exterior of the structure. The exterior was typical wood frame with wood exterior siding and other combustible construction components. While there were no fire sprinklers on the exteriors or within the attics of the buildings, the occupied space of all six buildings, as well as the garage, were fully fire sprinklered. From the investigation it was determined that the fire sprinkler system for the interior apartment buildings and garage did operate and function correctly. In addition, there was no known fire or building code violations that would have led to the fire."

BFR with assistance from the Boulder Police Department and the Denver Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), worked to determine what caused the fire. They used K-9 accelerant detection dogs, comparative analysis of possible ignition sources and extensive lab testing to find a cause. After reviewing all reports and findings the BFR said that no ignitable liquids were found nor any other found sources of ignition.

From these findings, BFR determined that the cause of the fire was declared undetermined with no evidence of intentional fire setting.

The apartment at 2301 Pearl St. left people in 81 units displaced. Two people sought treatment for minor injuries, BFR said no one else was injured.

The fire department said the apartment complex is a mix of owner-occupied units, long and short-term rentals, and vacant units. Ten CU Boulder students were impacted by the fire.