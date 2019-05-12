AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after getting hit by at least two vehicles in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Aurora Public Safety Communications Center received calls stating that a pedestrian had been struck by several vehicles in the 18900 block of East Smith Road.

An investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking along East Smith Road when they were struck by one vehicle and then another vehicle, APD said. Those two drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

It was also reported that a third vehicle was involved but that the driver did not remain on scene, according to APD.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased, APD said. The identity of the person has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section at 720-432-5095.

This was the 30th traffic related traffic fatality in Aurora this year, APD said.

