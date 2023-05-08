Man dies after he was hit by a vehicle in downtown Denver

The crash Friday night was near 18th and Champa streets.

DENVER — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night in downtown Denver, the Denver Police Department said on Monday.

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. Friday near 18th and Champa streets. The preliminary information indicates the pedestrian was crossing the road mid-block when he was struck, according to a Denver Police spokesperson.

The driver remained on the scene. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police. The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release his name after notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Any potential charges would be submitted to the Denver District Attorney's Office, police said.

