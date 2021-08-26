Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Aurora

Police believe the man was crossing against the crosswalk signal when he was hit and killed.

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian who was in a crosswalk but crossing South Tower Road against the signal was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Aurora, according to police.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m in the southbound lanes of South Tower Road at East Dartmouth Avenue. Aurora Police (APD) said a man was hit by a silver Toyota RAV4 while he was in a crosswalk in that area.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries, APD said. The driver of the RAV4 remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Drugs, speed, and alcohol are not believed to be factors contributing to the cause of the crash.

Investigators believe the crash happened because the man was walking against the pedestrian crosswalk signal, and the driver did not see him, APD said.

The victim's name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once he has been positively identified and next-of-kin have been notified.

