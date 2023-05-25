Pedestrian hit, killed on I-70 in Aurora

Police said they believe the pedestrian might have also been hit by other drivers who did not know they hit a person.

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Wednesday night, and police are searching for additional witnesses to the crash.

Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 west of Chambers Road. A 22-year-old woman walked down the onramp onto I-70 from Chambers Road. She was crossing the interstate when she was hit by a BMW sedan and thrown into the next lane over.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the BMW remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said they believe the pedestrian might have been hit by other drivers who did not know they hit a person. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or thinks they might have been involved to contact them.

