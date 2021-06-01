Pedestrian hit, killed after walking in street in Aurora

Police said the driver remained at the scene of the accident, and that drugs, alcohol nor speed are believed to be contributing factors.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a pedestrian was hit Tuesday evening while walking in the street and later died from those injuries.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on East Smith Road at Quentin Street. That's near the Interstate 70 and Peoria Street interchange.

APD said the driver of a Subaru station wagon was traveling westbound on East Smith Road when they came upon a pedestrian in the roadway at Quentin Street. The driver unsuccessfully attempted to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The adult male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, APD said. The identity of the man will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

FINAL UPDATE: Please see press release at https://t.co/YcnNA7rh4o — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 6, 2021

APD said the driver remained at the scene of the accident, and that drugs, alcohol nor speed are believed to be contributing factors. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage, or any other information about the incident is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.