Pedestrian hit, killed by Aurora Police car driven by on-duty officer

The crash happened in the area of East Quincy Avenue and South Nucla Street on Monday night.

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by an Aurora Police Department (APD) car driven by an on-duty officer, police said.

The crash happened at about 11:25 p.m. Monday night in the area of East Quincy Avenue and South Nucla Street, according to APD. That's near East Quincy Avenue and South Buckley Road in Aurora.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, police said. No information was given about the age or gender of the pedestrian involved.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating the crash, according to the tweet from APD.

The eastbound lanes of East Quincy Avenue were closed between South Memphis Street and South Buckley Road while crews investigated the crash. Police asked drivers to use alternate routes in the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided once it is available.

