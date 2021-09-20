Pedestrian hit, killed in Boulder crash

An 83-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street in Boulder Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of 26th and Pearl streets. Police said a 17-year-old driver of a Jeep Wrangler stopped at a red light, then turned right, hitting an 83-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died later Friday. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers. Investigators are working to determine whether or not any charges will be filed.

