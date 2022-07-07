Pedestrian killed in crash identified

Gregory Robinson, 60, died in a crash in the area of East 36th Avenue and North Quebec Street, Denver police said.

DENVER — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Sunday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said officers responded around 10 p.m. to a crash in the area of East 36th Avenue and North Quebec Street.

The pedestrian was crossing the street when he was hit, DPD said.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Gregory Robinson by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, and no citations have been issued at this time, according to DPD.

The case remains under investigation.

#HeadsUp: #DPD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian in the area of E 36th Ave and N Quebec St. The #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim identification when available. NB Quebec is closed at 35th st. pic.twitter.com/94plibrJ78 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 4, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

