Man struck, killed by vehicle in Denver Friday night

DENVER — A man has died after a late-night crash in Denver Friday.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 11:36 p.m. that officers were investigating a fatal crash involving a driver and a pedestrian in the area of Speer Boulevard and North Broadway.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said. His name will be released by the coroner's office.

DPD said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

