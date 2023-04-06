Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The crash happened in an alley on East 16th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln Street, according to police.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened early Thursday morning in Denver.

According to DPD, the driver of a vehicle collided with the pedestrian in an alleyway on East 16th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln Street, according to police.

Police first tweeted about the crash just before 6:30 a.m. DPD confirmed in a tweet that one person was killed in the crash but didn't provide any more detail at the time.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

