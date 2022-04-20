Pedestrian killed in Highway 36 crash

Troopers believe the victim was hit by multiple cars before one stopped at the scene.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Highway 36 in Boulder County Tuesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Highway 36 just west of the McCaslin Boulevard overpass in the Superior area. A pedestrian was running across the highway when they were hit, troopers said. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Troopers believe the victim was hit by multiple cars before one stopped at the scene. They're asking anyone who was in the area at that time and thinks they may have hit something, or anyone who might have information about the crash, to call them at 303-239-4583 and reference case number 1D221241.

