Pedestrian killed in crash on I-76

Brighton Police said the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 76 near E-470 early Friday morning.

BRIGHTON, Colo — Brighton Police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 76 early Friday morning.

Police said the driver in a Jeep Cherokee hit the unidentified male victim just after 2:30 a.m. while going east on I-76 near the E-470 ramp.

The driver remained at the scene and called police for help, as did a passerby who stopped to try to help.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the passenger in the Jeep were not injured.

The driver is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and speed is not a contributing factor, police said.

One eastbound lane on I-76 was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

