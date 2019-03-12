AURORA, Colo. —

Amos Wleh Kummeh, 70, has been identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office as the man who was found unconscious after a fatal crash in Aurora on Nov. 21. He was pronounced dead after being transported to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

The cause and manner of his death are still under investigation.

On Nov. 21, the Aurora Public Safety Communications Center received 911 calls of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at East Colfax Avenue and North Havana Street.

First responders arrived at the scene they found Kummeh unconscious and not breathing, according to Aurora PD. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Aurora PD, it appeared that Kummeh was walking on the west side of Havana Street in the crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle going northbound on Havana Street. That vehicle was making a left turn to westbound Colfax Avenue, police said.

It is still unknown what led to the crash, and according to Aurora PD, the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs, alcohol, or speed do not appear to be factors, according to Aurora PD.

The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit was notified and is investigating the incident.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know