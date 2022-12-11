Pedestrian killed in I-70 crash

Police said the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 at Wadsworth Boulevard.

ARVADA, Colo — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on Interstate 70 in Arvada Sunday night, the Arvada Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 at Wadsworth Boulevard. The driver remained on the scene.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Wadsworth Boulevard exit while police investigate the crash. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.