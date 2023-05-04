Pedestrian killed in Lakewood crash

The northbound lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard are closed between Second Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A section of Wadsworth Boulevard is closed in Lakewood as police investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) tweeted just after 9:20 p.m. Thursday that the northbound lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard were closed between Second Avenue and Fifth Avenue for a fatal auto/pedestrian crash.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

LPD's traffic team is investigating the crash. Police said the investigation could take several hours.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

