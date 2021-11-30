Woman killed in Westminster crash

Police said the driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

WESTMINSTER, Colo — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Westminster Monday afternoon, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the area of 100th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The victim was trying to cross Federal Boulevard when she was hit by a car, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said speed, drugs, alcohol and distracted driving are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Police said the victim's small white dog, Zoe, was last seen running into the neighborhood west of Federal Boulevard. Zoe is still missing, and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police department.

