Pedestrian killed in Wheat Ridge crash

A suspect has been arrested after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Wheat Ridge Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street. The victim died later Monday afternoon, according to police. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the suspect left the scene, but officers found and arrested them in the area of 32nd Avenue and Lutheran Parkway. There's no word yet on what charges that person may face.

The northbound lanes of Youngfield were closed while police investigated the crash.

