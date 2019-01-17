AURORA, Colo. — A person was hit and killed by a light rail train Wednesday night at 31st Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora, according the Aurora Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and died a short time later. The identity of that person will be released by the Adams County Coroner in the coming days.

Details about the crash are limited, but police said the RTD train operator involved is cooperating with the investigation.

Service to the R Line train was halted at the Fitzsimons Station during the crash, but has since resumed to normal operations.

