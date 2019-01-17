AURORA, Colo. — A person was hit and killed by a light rail train Wednesday night at 33rd Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora, according to a Tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

Service to the R Line train is currently halted at the Fitzsimons Station. RTD buses will transfer passengers between there and the Peoria Station.

The collision was reported shortly before 7 p.m., police said. No other details surrounding the crash have been released.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS