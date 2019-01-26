COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Police say a person was crushed to death between a trailer and a front-end loader in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports the victim, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead Thursday night at a facility operated by Colorado Springs Utilities in the northern part of the city. Utility representatives say the person who died was not an employee.

Investigators say the death was an accident but did not release any other details.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com